(Mass Appeal) – Today is a Day of Giving: Helping Ukrainians in Need and 22News is working to support the families of Ukraine with donations to Save the Children, an organization uniquely positioned to help the children of Ukraine because they have been on site there – already providing services – for more than 7 years. We spoke with Amanda Morgan, director of humanitarian services at Save the Children, about how the organization has been able to help these misplaced children and families.