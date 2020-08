(Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for a low-maintenance perennial, consider adding daylilies in your garden. Ed Sourdiffe from GreenThumbGuru.com shows us some different varieties of the colorful flowers.

You’ve probably seen hardy orange daylilies growing wild on the side of roads. Modern plants come in a variety of flower colors and shapes, including ones with double blooms. Ed Sourdiffe also offers advice on planting and fertilizing daylilies through the growing season.