“Deconstructing Lichtenstein” exhibit uncovers the source material of this iconic pop artist

(Mass Appeal) – A new exhibit at Holyoke Community College called “Deconstructing Lichtenstein” examines the work from the well-known pop artist Roy Lichtenstein and uncovers his source material, which is many comic illustrators who never received compensation or attribution for their work. Artist David Barsalou developed the exhibit and joined us to tell us all about it.

Barsalou has spent years hunting down the comic books that Lichtenstein drew from and at the exhibit viewers will be able to see the remarkable side by side comparisons of the works.

The exhibit is running through Oct. 21 at the Taber Art Gallery at Holyoke Community College, 303 Homestead Ave. in Holyoke. For more information, call 413-552-2614.