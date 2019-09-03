Decorate for fall and support an important cause with Wreaths with a Reason

(Mass Appeal) – Here in New England, we love our fall decorations and a beautiful wreath is a perfect statement piece for your home. Mary Ann Dietschler and Kathy Norris of Wreaths with a Reason joined us to show a preview of their fall collection, which supports local organizations working to end human trafficking.

According to Deitschler, Wreaths with a Reason has formed a new partnership with Amirah, an organization that operates safe homes with long-term residential programs in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Dietschler said the fall collection can be previewed at an event this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 281 Elm Street in Agawam. That same day wreaths will also be available at a craft fair at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church on Hubbard Street in Ludlow.