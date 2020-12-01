Decorate for the holidays with this classic orange garland

(Mass Appeal) – Looking for a nostalgic and lovely way to add to your holiday decor? Bring in a pop of fun color with a garland made of dried oranges. Cassandra Boutet, owner of 21 Figs, joins us to show how it’s done.

Boutet said you it’s good to start with about five large oranges. Slice them thinly and arrange them on parchment paper and bake, low and slow – at 200 degrees (convection setting if you have it) for 5 hours.

Then string the orange slices on twine. The garland should last a season or two if it’s kept dry.