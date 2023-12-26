(Mass Appeal) – The first thing we all do during an argument or confrontation is to take a defensive approach, but this one thing is the key factor in reducing the ability to find a resolution.
Gabrielle Hartley, Attorney, mediator, and author of the book “the secret to getting along,” joins us now to talk about simple ways to remove defensiveness to arrive at a resolution.
(Mass Appeal) – The first thing we all do during an argument or confrontation is to take a defensive approach, but this one thing is the key factor in reducing the ability to find a resolution.