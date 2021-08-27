Delicious chicken picatta with roasted cauliflower

(Mass Appeal) – When it comes to cooking for a crowd, Chef Mike Harrison from Seasons Restaurant at Buckley Healthcare Center in Greenfield truly lets his culinary passion shine.

This meal of chicken picatta with roasted cauliflower and a green salad puts an emphasis on balanced, healthy meals that give seniors necessary nutrients and tons of fresh flavors.

Chicken Picatta:

2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Salt & pepper

1/2 cup flour

3 tbsp. olive oil, divided

4 garlic cloves, smashed

1/3 cup dry white wine

1 tbsp. chopped, drained capers

4 tbsp. unsalted butter, cut into pieces

2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Chopped parsley & lemon wedge for garnish

Step 1

Slice chicken breasts in half crosswise into 4 cutlets and lightly pound each piece between sheets of plastic wrap until an even thickness (about ½” thick or less). Season lightly with salt. Place flour in a medium shallow bowl. Working one at a time, place cutlets in bowl and toss to coat in flour. Knock off excess flour and transfer to a plate.

Step 2

Heat 2 Tbsp. oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Working in batches if needed to avoid overcrowding the pan, cook cutlets, without moving them, until deeply browned underneath, about 2 minutes. Turn over and cook on the other side just until chicken is nearly cooked through, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a clean plate.

Step 3

Add garlic and remaining 1 Tbsp. oil to the skillet and cook, stirring often and reducing heat if needed to keep garlic from scorching, until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Add wine and capers and cook, swirling pan and scraping up any browned bits stuck to the bottom of skillet, until liquid is almost completely evaporated, about 3 minutes. Add ½ cup water, followed by the butter. Swirl pan vigorously while butter melts to help it form an emulsion with water, about 1 minute.

Step 4

Return chicken to skillet and simmer until chicken is cooked through and sauce is thick enough to coat a spoon, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir lemon juice into sauce; season with salt. Transfer chicken and sauce to a platter and top with parsley; serve with lemon wedges.

Roasted Cauliflower w/ Parmesan and Capers

Large head of cauliflower, about 2-1/2 pounds

5 tbsp. olive oil, divided

Salt & pepper

1 oz. parmesan cheese, grated for garnish

2 tbsp. drained capers, divided

1 lemon

Arrange a rack in the lowest position of your oven. Preheat to 450 degrees.

Snap off the outer green leaves from the cauliflower and use a knife to shave off the end of the stem, creating a flat surface so the cauliflower stands upright. Cut the entire head into half-inch slices, letting the pieces fall where they may.

Place on a rimmed baking sheet, drizzle with 3 tbsp. of oil, season with salt & pepper. Toss with your hands to evenly coat. Roast for 25-30 minutes.

While the cauliflower is roasting, coarsely chop 1 tbsp. of capers, then toss all the capers in a small bowl with remaining olive oil. Squeeze in the juice of half the lemon.

When the cauliflower is finished the first side, take it out of the oven, turn the pieces over and sprinkle with parmesan cheese that is not set aside for garnish. Return to the oven and roast another 10-12 minutes.

When done, let it cool a few minutes and drizzle the caper dressing. Sprinkle with parmesan, season with salt & pepper to serve.

Towering Green Salad w/ New Standard Vinaigrette

1-1/2 cups olive oil

3/4 cup vinegar, use any combination of red wine vinegar, apple cider vinegar, white wine vinegar

1 tbsp. dijon mustard

1 tbsp. honey

Salt

8 oz. mixed tender greens

1 cup torn, tender herbs (optional)

Salt

Combine oil, vinegars, mustard & honey in a large resealable jar or airtight container. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds, until emulsified. Season with salt. If making ahead, shake before using.

Drizzle 3 tbsp. of the vinaigrette into a bowl, coating the sides and bottom. Add greens, and herbs. Using your hands, gently fold the greens, working from the bottom, out and up the sides of the bowl until evenly coated. Season with salt until the taste is vibrant. You may need to season and toss multiple times.

Pile high on plate or in shallow bowl for service.

Segment sponsored by: Buckley Healthcare Center