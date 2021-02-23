Delicious dumplings to celebrate Chinese New Year

(Mass Appeal) – Looking for a way to celebrate Chinese New Year? Our “diva of deliciousness” Tinky Weisblat sent us her easy recipe for Chinese New Year dumplings.

Servings: Makes about 24 dumplings

Difficulty Level: Moderate

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time (minutes): about 5 minutes per batch of dumplings

Ingredients:

For the filling:

1/2 pound ground pork (or ground chicken if you don’t eat pork!)

1 egg, beaten

1/2 cup finely chopped cabbage (preferably Chinese cabbage, but any cabbage will do in a pinch)

2 scallions (white part only), chopped

1 tablespoon grated carrot

1 clove garlic, minced

1 small finger ginger, minced

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1 pinch sugar

1 teaspoon soy sauce or tamari

1/2 teaspoon cornstarch

For the dipping sauce:

3 tablespoons soy sauce or tamari

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 teaspoon sesame oil or toasted sesame oil

1 teaspoon chili oil

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon minced ginger

1 scallion, chopped (white plus some green)

For assembly:

24 wonton or dumpling wrappers (more or less, depending on how big they are)

1 egg

1 tablespoon water

canola or peanut oil as needed for frying

Cooking Directions:

Combine the ingredients for the filling. Refrigerate them while you assemble the other ingredients.

Combine the ingredients for the dipping sauce in a bowl. Set them aside.

For each dumpling, spoon about 1 teaspoon of the filling into the center of a wrapper. Do not overfill the dumplings. Combine the egg and the water.

Use your finger to coat the edges of the wrapper with a bit of the egg mixture. Fold the wrapper in half to cover the filling, and seal carefully with more egg mixture. Put the filled dumplings on a plate or board, and cover them with a damp paper towel.

Pour enough oil into a nonstick skillet to cover the bottom, but barely. Heat the oil over medium heat until it shimmers. Add enough dumplings to make 1 layer. (The dumplings should not touch each other in the pan.)

Cook the dumplings until their bottoms begin to brown and then flip them over and brown them lightly on the other side. Reduce the heat to low, add a splash of water (about 1/4 or 1/3 cup). Watch out for sizzling and splattering when the water hits the oil. Cover the dumplings. Cook for 2-1/2 to 3 minutes. Uncover the dumplings and cook them until the liquid has almost disappeared and the bottoms are crispy. Remove them to a serving platter. Repeat with the remaining dumplings. Serve with the dipping sauce.