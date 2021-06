WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) - As the tornado headed East from Springfield, the ferocious storm uprooted trees causing widespread damage to the town of Wilbraham.

Town engineer Tanya Basch doesn't need pictures of the devastation to remind her of what happened when the tornado reached into Wilbraham, "I was heading home when the tornado reached into Wilbraham at the high school at the time on Main street and Tinkham Road."