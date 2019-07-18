Delicious no-bake blueberry pie is perfect during hot weather

It’s going to be a hot weekend, but you can still enjoy this delicious no-bake blueberry pie without using your oven! Here with the recipe is Cathie Cappa, owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen.

You can use a pre-made graham cracker crust for an even speedier recipe!

No Bake Blueberry Pie

Ingredients

10 graham cracker sheets

6 tablespoons butter, melted

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 tablespoons sugar

1 (8-oz.) package cream cheese, at room temperature

1 (14-oz.) can sweetened condensed milk

¼ cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 cups fresh blueberries

2 tablespoons water

4 teaspoons cornstarch

Instructions