Delicious no-bake blueberry pie is perfect during hot weather

It’s going to be a hot weekend, but you can still enjoy this delicious no-bake blueberry pie without using your oven! Here with the recipe is Cathie Cappa, owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen.
You can use a pre-made graham cracker crust for an even speedier recipe!
No Bake Blueberry Pie
Ingredients
- 10 graham cracker sheets
- 6 tablespoons butter, melted
- ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 1 (8-oz.) package cream cheese, at room temperature
- 1 (14-oz.) can sweetened condensed milk
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 4 cups fresh blueberries
- 2 tablespoons water
- 4 teaspoons cornstarch
Instructions
- Place graham crackers, butter, cinnamon and 1 tablespoon of the sugar in a food processor.
- Pulse until mixture is ground to fine crumbs and combined. Press evenly onto bottom and sides of a 9-inch deep dish pie plate. Chill 10 minutes.
- In a medium bowl beat cream cheese until smooth. Add condensed milk, lemon juice and vanilla; beat until smooth. Pour all but ¾ cup of the filling into crust. Chill, covered, for 1 hour. Chill remaining filling in a small container until ready to serve pie.
- In a medium saucepan combine 2 cups of the blueberries, water, cornstarch and remaining 2 tablespoons sugar. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until mixture comes to a boil, thickens, and blueberries burst.
- Remove from heat. Stir in 1 ½ cups of the remaining blueberries. Spread mixture over pie. Top with remaining ½ cup berries. Let chill 3 hours before serving.
- To serve, cut pie into wedges and top with dollops of the remaining filling