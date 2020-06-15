1  of  3
Breaking News
Passenger dead after motorcycle crash in Montgomery Supreme Court Justices rule LGBT workers protected from job discrimination American sentenced to 16 years in Russia on spying charges

Delight your family with delicious Thai-inspired spicy chicken

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Not only is it an explosion of flavor, but this dish comes together in just minutes! Jessie-Sierra Ross, creator of the food and home entertaining blog StraighttotheHipsBaby.com, showed us how to make Thai-street style spicy chicken and basil.

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound ground chicken
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon (or more to taste) sambal oelek chili paste
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons oyster sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon fish sauce
  • 2 cloves of garlic
  • 1 Fresno chili
  • 1/2 poblano chili
  • 1 small handful fresh basil leaves
  • steamed rice for serving

Directions:

  • Wash the peppers and basil leaves. Next, finely dice your peppers. Peel and mince the garlic. Reserve.
  • Place a large skillet of high heat, with two tablespoons of vegetable oil. Allow to come to temperature.
  • Once very hot, add your diced peppers & garlic, along with sabal oelek. Quickly cook for 30 seconds, stirring the whole time.
  • Add the ground chicken and using a rigid spatula, break the pieces apart as they begin to cook.
  • Next, add the soy sauce, oyster sauce, fish sauce, salt, and sugar. Mix thoroughly and continue to break the ground chicken into smaller pieces.
  • Once fully cooked, remove the skillet from the heat and add your basil leaves. Stir lightly.
  • Serve immediately over steamed rice and enjoy!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today