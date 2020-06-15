Delight your family with delicious Thai-inspired spicy chicken

(Mass Appeal) – Not only is it an explosion of flavor, but this dish comes together in just minutes! Jessie-Sierra Ross, creator of the food and home entertaining blog StraighttotheHipsBaby.com, showed us how to make Thai-street style spicy chicken and basil.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound ground chicken
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon (or more to taste) sambal oelek chili paste
- 2 teaspoons soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons oyster sauce
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon fish sauce
- 2 cloves of garlic
- 1 Fresno chili
- 1/2 poblano chili
- 1 small handful fresh basil leaves
- steamed rice for serving
Directions:
- Wash the peppers and basil leaves. Next, finely dice your peppers. Peel and mince the garlic. Reserve.
- Place a large skillet of high heat, with two tablespoons of vegetable oil. Allow to come to temperature.
- Once very hot, add your diced peppers & garlic, along with sabal oelek. Quickly cook for 30 seconds, stirring the whole time.
- Add the ground chicken and using a rigid spatula, break the pieces apart as they begin to cook.
- Next, add the soy sauce, oyster sauce, fish sauce, salt, and sugar. Mix thoroughly and continue to break the ground chicken into smaller pieces.
- Once fully cooked, remove the skillet from the heat and add your basil leaves. Stir lightly.
- Serve immediately over steamed rice and enjoy!