(Mass Appeal) – Nothing says warm weather like a cold glass of lemonade. We’re adding the heat to this recipe by grilling the lemons to release some sweetness and balance the tart juice. Here with a mocktail recipe perfect for the holiday weekend is Jessie-Sierra Ross, of the Blog ‘Straight to the Hips, Baby.’
Springtime Iced Green Tea Lemonade with Grilled Lemons
Makes 2 (6-ounce) drinks
Ingredients
• 6 ounces of grilled lemon juice (about 4 large lemons)
• 4 ounces quality brewed green tea, chilled
• 2 ounces simple syrup
• 3 sprigs fresh mint
• Ice
• Mint, lemon slices, or edible flowers for garnish.
Instructions
- Wash & dry your lemons and mint leaves.
- Halve the lemons and cook on the grill cut side down, for 5 minutes (tart juice) to 8 minutes (sweeter juice). Let cool and then juice. Reserve.
- In a cocktail shaker, add the simple syrup and mint leaves. Muddle for 30 seconds.
- Next, add the grilled lemon juice, chilled green tea, and a generous handful of ice to the shaker. Close and vigorously shake for 1 minute, until blended & chilled.
- Take two of your favorite lowball glasses and fill with ice.
- Using a small strainer, strain your drink directly into the cocktail glass.
- Garnish and enjoy!