(Mass Appeal) – Nothing says warm weather like a cold glass of lemonade. We’re adding the heat to this recipe by grilling the lemons to release some sweetness and balance the tart juice. Here with a mocktail recipe perfect for the holiday weekend is Jessie-Sierra Ross, of the Blog ‘Straight to the Hips, Baby.’

Springtime Iced Green Tea Lemonade with Grilled Lemons

Makes 2 (6-ounce) drinks

Ingredients

• 6 ounces of grilled lemon juice (about 4 large lemons) • 4 ounces quality brewed green tea, chilled • 2 ounces simple syrup • 3 sprigs fresh mint • Ice • Mint, lemon slices, or edible flowers for garnish.

Instructions