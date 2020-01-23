Denim guide: finding a style that’s flattering and trendy

(Mass Appeal) – Shopping for denim can get overwhelming; there are so many different styles and washes to choose from! Fashionista and style blogger Jaimie Tucker of JaimieTucker.com joined us with advice on universally flattering styles and how to wear them.

According to Tucker, skinny and straight leg jeans are styles that can work well with everyone. Two models wore each style: the straight leg jean was a darker, dressier wash and the skinny jean was paired with an over the knee boot.

Tucker herself wore a trendy pair, cropped with a ruffle at the cuff. The style was high-waisted and a lighter wash.