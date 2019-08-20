DeSpirt Marble & Granite: 30 years of family- owned quality stone and tile

DeSpirt Marble & Granite has a vast collection of natural stones and tiles sourced from all over the world. We stopped by to explore the beautiful showroom in Agawam and learn about this family-owned business that has been providing quality, custom work to the area for 30 years.

Phil Scoville, president of DeSpirt Marble & Granite, was joined by store mascot Kodiak. Scoville told us that DeSpirt is unique because it’s a family business that truly cares about each customer and their results.

When inquiring about stone for countertops, Scoville mentioned granite is always great, but quartz is a wonderful non-porous option. He also noted that DeSpirt is the exclusive area distributor of Artistic Tile, which can be used to brighten a kitchen backsplash or to customize a shower.

Speaking of bathrooms, Scoville stated that Neolith, a large porcelain slab, is a low maintenance option. It’s easy to install and there’s no grout to clean – it’s also durable and can be cleaned with virtually any cleaning product.

A visit to the DeSpirt Marble & Granite showroom is a family-friendly experience and a great way to get inspired for your next home project. DeSpirt is located at 2 South Bridge Drive in Agawam. You can reach them at 413-786-7073 and the web site is www.santocdespirt.com/ .

Promotional consideration by DeSpirt Marble & Granite