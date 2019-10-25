Devils on horseback for Halloween

Mary Reilly, Executive Chef at Westfield State University, taught us how to make a spooky-sounding hors d’oeuvre for Halloween.
Ingredients:
12 dates, pitted
4 ounces goat cheese, blue cheese or cubed fontina cheese
6 slices bacon, cut in half
Directions:
- Preheat broiler.
- Stuff each date with a bit of cheese. Wrap each date with a piece of bacon, securing bacon with a toothpick.
- Place each “devil” onto a rack set over a sheet pan. Broil, about 4 inches from the heat source, until bacon crisp. This will take about 10 minutes, and you should turn the dates over once or twice during the cooking.
- Let the devils on horseback rest for about 5 minutes before eating — they will be hot!