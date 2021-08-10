Digital marketing: What you should do and not do to grow your brand

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - The City of Chicopee is reminding residents that cooling centers will be open during the heat advisory.

According to the Chicopee mayor's office, the library will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the Senior Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday to provide a cool place to get out of the heat. The library is located on 449 Front Street and the RiverMills Senior Center is on 5 W. Main Street.