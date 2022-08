(Mass Appeal) – Steak is a classic food anyone can enjoy. There are a lot of different ways you can make it too. Chef Mike Harrison stops by the Mass Appeal kitchen for a segment sponsored by Buckley Heathcare Center and we are making blackened steak tips with crispy rice to go along with it.

Buckley Healthcare is located at 95 Laurel Street in Greenfield. You can call them at 413-774-3143.

Segment sponsored by: Buckley Healthcare Center