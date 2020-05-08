1  of  2
Discover how to make the most of this time at home with your children

(Mass Appeal) – This epidemic could be a golden parenting opportunity. Ken Dolan-Del Vechhio, founder of GreenGate Leadship, joins us today with ways parents can model good behavior and create lasting memories.

According to Dolan-Del Vechhio, your children will remember this time their entire lives and it’s a unique opportunity to demonstrate conflict management, co-parenting skills, calm thoughtful responses, and more.

Dolan-Del Vecchio noted that a mentor of his once said: “How do you want your kids to remember you and the things they learned from you 20 years from now?” Her question, Dolan noted, has never been more important.

