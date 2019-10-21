Discussing breast health and cancer prevention with Cooley Dickinson surgeon Michelle Helms

(Mass Appeal) – Mass Appeal welcomed Michelle Helms, surgeon from Cooley Dickinson, to join us and talk about breast health and cancer prevention in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr. Helms noted that currently 1 in 8 women are statistically likely to get breast cancer, so chances are very high it will affect a women in your circle of family or friends.

Dr. Helms noted good diet, exercise and regular mammograms are important. She added that the staff at Cooley Dickinson work as a team, so when there is a diagnosis, you are getting a collaborative effort of several doctors and medical professionals. Cooley Dickinson Hospital is located at 30 Locust St. in Northampton. The phone number 413-582-2000 and you can reach them online at CooleyDickinson.org.

