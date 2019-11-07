DIY all natural toiletries save money and waste

(Mass Appeal) – A lot of money and packaging goes into the toiletries you purchase and guess what – a lot of them can be made with items you already have in your cabinet! Brian Premo and Mary Jo Craft from the Center for Ecotechnology joined us to show us how to make all natural deodorant, toothpaste, and shampoo.

DIY Deodorant

Combine ingredients and store in a sealed jar. Apply a small amount daily, last 3 -4 weeks.

1/4 cup baking soda

1/4 cup coconut oil

1/4 cup corn starch

essential oils

DIY Toothpaste

1/4 cup baking soda

10-15 drops peppermint essential oil

1/4 cup coconut oil

Homemade Shampoo