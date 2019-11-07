Watch Live
22News I-Team 6PM: Does the fire hydrant on your street have enough water pressure?

DIY all natural toiletries save money and waste

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – A lot of money and packaging goes into the toiletries you purchase and guess what – a lot of them can be made with items you already have in your cabinet! Brian Premo and Mary Jo Craft from the Center for Ecotechnology joined us to show us how to make all natural deodorant, toothpaste, and shampoo.

DIY Deodorant

Combine ingredients and store in a sealed jar. Apply a small amount daily, last 3 -4 weeks.

  • 1/4 cup baking soda
  • 1/4 cup coconut oil
  • 1/4 cup corn starch
  • essential oils

DIY Toothpaste

  • 1/4 cup baking soda
  • 10-15 drops peppermint essential oil
  • 1/4 cup coconut oil

Homemade Shampoo

  • 1/4 cup coconut milk
  • 1/4 cup liquid Castile soap
  • 20 drops essential oils
  • 1/2 tsp olive oil for moisture

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories