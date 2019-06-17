DIY bookshelf made from recycled wood

Here’s a quick and easy make it yourself project to assemble a small bookcase or display shelf out of a few extra pieces of wood. Morgan Laner from the Center for EcoTechnology shows us how it’s done.
Materials:
Wood of varying sizes
Paint & brushes
Painter’s tape
Strong adhesive (wood glue, glue gun)
Steps:
- Clean the surfaces of your wood pieces to rid them of any debris
- Paint the wood pieces, let dry and paint a second coat
- Glue together your pieces to make the bookshelf
- Place your books in the bookshelf