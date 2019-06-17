Breaking News
Former Hadley officer jailed for using unreasonable force, falsifying report in 2017 arrest
Live Now
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

DIY bookshelf made from recycled wood

Mass Appeal

by: Kathy Bunnell

Posted: / Updated:

Here’s a quick and easy make it yourself project to assemble a small bookcase or display shelf out of a few extra pieces of wood. Morgan Laner from the Center for EcoTechnology shows us how it’s done.

Materials:
Wood of varying sizes
Paint & brushes
Painter’s tape
Strong adhesive (wood glue, glue gun)

Steps:

  1. Clean the surfaces of your wood pieces to rid them of any debris
  2. Paint the wood pieces, let dry and paint a second coat
  3. Glue together your pieces to make the bookshelf
  4. Place your books in the bookshelf

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal