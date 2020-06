(Mass Appeal) – Want to learn how to make colorful jewelry at home with just a few ingredients? Malena Chipps, owner of FancyThatAntiques.com, joined us to show how it’s done.

Pour about a half a cup of school glue on a plastic lid and then squirt different colors of acrylic paint on top. Swirl it around for a marbled effect and let it dry for one to two days.

Once it’s dry you can cut out shapes and attach them to jewelry hardware – even cover an old bangle! It’s bold, colorful, and beautiful.