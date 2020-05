(Mass Appeal) – Are you looking to get a little creative while staying at home? Try making your own “metal” jewelry using paper bags, cardboard, a glue gun! Malena Chipps, Owner of Fancy That Antiques joins us with a demonstration.

The jewelry is inspired by 50’s and 60’s Brutalist and Modernist styles. You can find complete directions at www.fancythatantiques.com/diy-tips/diy-faux-metal-jewelry/