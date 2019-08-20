DIY paper cutting craft with the Shelburne Arts Co-Op

Jennifer Luck Hale and her daughter, Emma, previewed “The Blue Show” at Shelburne Arts Co-Op by teaching us a DIY paper craft you can try at home.

“NAME OF EVENT: The Blue Show ( and the next show, called “Local Color”)
DATES & TIMES: The Blue Show: July 31-August 26; Local Color: August 28-Sept 30th

ADDRESS:26 Bridge Street, Shelburne, MA 01370
ABOUT THE EVENT: The Blue Show is a group show featuring the color blue. Local Color: A group show related to to local people and events, such as fall foliage.

RELATED WEBSITE/PHONE: 413-625-9324 or www.ShelburneArtsCoOp.com

