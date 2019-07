Mass Appeal was live from Circus Smirkus in Northampton today to get a behind the scenes look at what it takes to put together this impressive circus run by kids ages 10 - 18.

First, we met with three local performers, which are called troupers in Circus Smirkus. Serafina Walker from Greenfield, Maia Castro-Santos from Gill, and Brad Zwier from Holyoke, spoke to us about their experience in the circus, how they got involved, and what they are performing.