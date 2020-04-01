1  of  2
Breaking News
Over 1000 people tested for COVID-19 by Baystate Health, 328 positive Chicopee police investigating shooting on Meadow Street
1  of  2
Watch Live
Coronavirus Update 3PM: A grim prediction – experts warn up to 240K Americans could die from coronavirus, even with social distancing, and how are hospitals coping with intense surges and the equipment shortage? 3:30PM: Governor Baker visits a field medical station being setup at DCU Center in Worcester
Closings and Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Don’t get fooled by a phishing scam

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – It’s April 1st – a perfect time to remind ourselves of what a phishing scam is and how not to be fooled. Dave DelVechhio, president of Suite 3 in Easthampton, joined us with his insight.

According to DelVecchio, a phishing email is one where someone is contacting you and looking to steal your personal information, like account numbers or social security numbers.

Spam filters work only so well; unfortunately the scammers are very sophisticated and you must take a critical eye to everything that comes in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories