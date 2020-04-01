Don’t get fooled by a phishing scam

(Mass Appeal) – It’s April 1st – a perfect time to remind ourselves of what a phishing scam is and how not to be fooled. Dave DelVechhio, president of Suite 3 in Easthampton, joined us with his insight.

According to DelVecchio, a phishing email is one where someone is contacting you and looking to steal your personal information, like account numbers or social security numbers.

Spam filters work only so well; unfortunately the scammers are very sophisticated and you must take a critical eye to everything that comes in.