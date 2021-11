BOSTON (WWLP) - The Massachusetts Senate passed a $3.82 billion bill on how to spend the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding coming to the state.

The legislation is looking to make equitable investments and ensure that communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are a priority. The bill delivers targeted, transformational supports to critical sectors such as health care, mental and behavioral health, housing security, environment, and workforce development.