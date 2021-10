HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) - A company in Holyoke is getting some help recovering from the pandemic. Holyoke Sporting Goods was the winner of a nearly $40,000 grant. The sporting goods store has been open for decades.

Holyoke Sporting Goods owner Betsy Frey told 22News she had to close down at the beginning of the pandemic because her store wasn't considered essential. She said it really hurt her business at what is usually a busy time of year.