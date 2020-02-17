Don’t miss a spirited and fun multi-cultural celebration of International Women’s Day

(Mass Appeal) – International Women’s Day is just around the corner in March and Afrikque, a non-profit that supports local women who are experiencing hunger, homelessness, and poverty, is hosting a dynamic multi-cultural celebration. Afrikque’s Karina Dise and Ashley Kohl, of Ohana School of Performing Arts, joined us to talk about the celebration on March 7.

According to Dise, this event is open to everyone and includes food, music, dance and more. Come to be inspired by empowering speeches and poetry, enjoy a unique marketplace and see a fashion show.

The event is taking place Saturday, March 7th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Boland School, 426 Armory St. in Springfield. For more information, call 413-386-7563 or visit Afrikque.com.