1  of  2
Breaking News
Lawsuit filed against Springfield police, sheriff’s department for wrongful death of Madelyn Linsenmeir Elizabeth Warren suspends presidential campaign

Don’t miss all the fun to be had at the Springfield JCC’s Purim Carnival

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – The Springfield JCC has a big Purim carnival planned for Sunday, March 8 and this year it has an Aladdin theme! Seth Stutman and Sonia Wilks joined us to talk about the family-friendly event, also known as “You Ain’t Never Had a Purim Like Me.”

Stutman and Wilks brought dough to make the traditional cookies for Purim and shared the important symbolism. They noted that the celebration will include face painting, a rock wall, balloon animals and an exclusive performance of Aladdin Jr.

The Purim Carnival takes place on Sunday, March 8 from 12:30 – 3 p.m. at the Springfield JCC, 1160 Dickinson St. in Springfield. You can visit SpringfieldJCC.org for additional information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal