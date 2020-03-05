Don’t miss all the fun to be had at the Springfield JCC’s Purim Carnival

(Mass Appeal) – The Springfield JCC has a big Purim carnival planned for Sunday, March 8 and this year it has an Aladdin theme! Seth Stutman and Sonia Wilks joined us to talk about the family-friendly event, also known as “You Ain’t Never Had a Purim Like Me.”

Stutman and Wilks brought dough to make the traditional cookies for Purim and shared the important symbolism. They noted that the celebration will include face painting, a rock wall, balloon animals and an exclusive performance of Aladdin Jr.

The Purim Carnival takes place on Sunday, March 8 from 12:30 – 3 p.m. at the Springfield JCC, 1160 Dickinson St. in Springfield. You can visit SpringfieldJCC.org for additional information.