Don’t miss ‘Brew at the Zoo’ at the Zoo in Forest Park

Our friends from the Zoo in Forest Park joined us in Studio 1A with animals who will be making an appearance at the third annual Brew at the Zoo event on August 17.

Emily Bouwer and Brooke Johnson brought Geronimo, a green-winged macaw, and Rosemary, a beautiful bunny, and shared some fun facts about the animals as well as details of the upcoming Brew at the Zoo.

Taking place on Saturday, August 17, Brew at the Zoo will feature 10 professional and 9 local home brewers. There will be food trucks, live music, games – and you’ll get the chance to interact with animals like Geronimo and Rosemary. For tickets and information, visit www.forestparkzoo.org/ .