Don’t miss Dinosaurs: A Walk Thru Experience at Six Flags New England

(Mass Appeal) – Six Flags New England has debuted Dinosaurs: A Walk Thru Experience this week and it’s not to be missed! Twenty life-like dinosaurs are spread out over 60 acres of the park, making it an ideal socially-distanced activity for the whole family.

The fun doesn’t stop there – there are dinosaur-themed goodies, like a Raptor Refresher and a Big Foot funnel cake. The experience is also educational, with knowlegable “paleontologists” dotting the park. Plus, a quick scan of a QR code will bring you to a ton of dino facts!

Dinosaurs: A Walk Thru Experience is running until May 23 and reservations can be made online. Six Flags New England is located at 1623 Main Street in Agawan and can be reached at 413-786-9300. Visit them online at SixFlags.com/NewEngland.

Segment sponsored by Six Flags New England.