(Mass Appeal) – Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares Summer Travel and Road Trip essentials.

Take on summer travel with the Crayola Color Wonder Stow & Go Studio, Color Wonder Activity Pads available in licenses Princess and Spidey & His Amazing Friends and Color Wonder Coloring Pages in Cocomelon, Paw Patrol and more.

The new Secret Weightless Dry Spray provides 48-hours of sweat and odor protection and is available at retailers nationwide.

Need to pack light, but can’t live without your Micellar Cleansing Water? Garnier’s convenient travel sizes fit perfectly in your weekend bag or suitcase.

Sponsored by Limor Media