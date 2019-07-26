Don’t miss Summerfest on Sunday – a fun way to support local veterans

One of the largest events to support veterans in our area is taking place on Sunday and it’s not to be missed. The first annual Summerfest, presented by Homes For Warriors, features 11 live bands, food trucks, and a whole lot of fun.

Wade Rivest and Christian Diluzio joined us in studio to share all the details. Diluzio, who works at Veterans, Inc., the non-profit that is benefiting from this event, stated all proceeds will directly help local veterans with housing, employment training, and more.

This event takes place on Sunday, July 28 from 2 – 8 p.m. at Poor Richard’s, 116 School St. in Chicopee. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or in advance at www.homesforwarriors.org.