(Mass Appeal) – I certainly got the sweet end of the deal today as we are on to make double dark chocolate cookies with Jessie-Sierra Ross, creator of the blog Straight to the Hips Baby.
Makes about 24 cookies
Ingredients:
2 1/4 cups all purpose flour
1/3 cup premium baking cocoa
1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
2 sticks unsalted butter, softened but still cool to the touch
3/4 cup light brown sugar
3/4 sugar
2 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 1/4 cup dark chocolate chips
Directions:
- Mix the dry ingredients in a large bowl and reserve.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream together the softened butter, light brown sugar, and regular sugar on medium-high speed, (using the paddle attachment) for about 3-5 minutes.
- Lower the speed to medium-low, and add each egg one at a time, mixing thoroughly before the next.
- Add the vanilla extract and mix well.
- Slowly add the dry mixture to the wet ingredients, in several increments, until the dough comes together. Scrape the bowl down with a rubber spatula halfway through.
- Clean the dough from the attachment and fold in the dark chocolate chips by hand, until well blended.
- Cover the bowl with a layer of plastic wrap and chill for at least 30 minutes. This is a very important step in maintaining the chewiness of the cookie and to prevent too much spreading while baking.
- While the dough is chilling, preheat your oven to 350F.
- Reserve 2 non-stick cookie sheets or parchment-lined sheets for baking.
- After refrigeration, use a large soup spoon (or cookie scoop) and scoop out a generous 2 tablespoon portion of dough. Next, gently form into a crude ball. If you want a slightly flatter cookie, press down slightly on the dough once on the cookie sheet.
- Space the cookies about two inches apart on each sheet (I ended up with 6 cookies per pan).
- Bake for 10-13 minutes, or until the edges are crisp and the tops are set. Allow to cool on the pan for 2 minutes, and then transfer to a cooling rack.
- Refrigerate the remaining cookie dough between baking batches.