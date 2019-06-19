Dragon Boats take to the Connecticut River this weekend

The Springfield Dragon Boat Festival is a day of fun, competition, team-building, community support, and entertainment at Springfield’s scenic North Riverfront Park! Ben Quick and Sue Dougherty tell us more.

Teams of 25 Dragon Boat rowers compete for medals, while spectators enjoy the races, free entertainment, food for sale, and interesting vendors. The day is concluded with a beautiful Rose Ceremony, when pink flowers are cast into the river in recognition of those who have battled breast cancer. It’s free to attend, and we suggest spectators carpool or take the Riverwalk bike path which leads to the heart of the festival. This is a rain or shine event. Proceeds support the operations, scholarships, and equipment for programs offered by the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club, a 501(c)3 non-profit charity.

To learn more, visit www.pvriverfront.org or call (413) 736-1322