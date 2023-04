(Mass Appeal) – Close your eyes for a few seconds and think about getting away for a few days. Maybe it’s a to a quiet place in upstate New York, or maybe even a little further away like, Aruba. Wherever your thoughts just took you I’m sure you can find information at the upcoming Dream Destinations Travel Show to make your travel dreams come true. Steve Fox, Travel & Tourism Manager, is here with all the details, and how you might win a vacation.