Dress for Success celebrates 20 years of empowering women entering the workforce

(Mass Appeal) – It can be tough to find a new job. It’s even harder if you don’t have a professional outfit to wear for your interviews. Dress for Success Western Massachusetts has been helping women break the cycle of poverty not just through clothing but also by instilling self-confidence. Here to explain is Margaret Tantillo, Executive Director of Dress For Success Western Massachusetts.

For more information on Dress for Success, visit www.WesternMass.DressForSuccess.org or call (413) 732-8179.