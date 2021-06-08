Dress for Success holding mega outdoor tag sale Friday, June 18th

(Mass Appeal) – Shopping lovers get ready! A huge tag sale is coming to Springfield starting Friday, June 18th and you can find great buys on popular designers. Plus, proceeds the go toward Dress for Success Western Mass. Here with more is Margaret Tantillo and Diane Jacobs.

Dress for Success Western Massachusetts will host another of its popular clothing tag sales-this time outside under a huge tent in the parking lot of the Eastfield Mall. Hundreds of women have refreshed their wardrobes at past tag sales, while at the same time supporting Dress for Success’s mission to empower women to achieve economic independence.

Women can choose from an extensive array of clothing, shoes, accessories, and more. These new and gently used items include selections from name-brand fashion houses such as Anne Klein, Evan Picone, Ellen Tracy, and many more. Customers can fill a shopping bag for only $25.

If you have clothing that you’d like to donate, please call 413-732-8179 to make an appointment.

Because the tag sale is outside, there will not be rooms to try on clothes. If anyone buys something that doesn’t fit, they can pass it on to friends or others in need. For everyone’s safety, we respectfully suggest wearing a mask while inside the tent.

The tag sale will be held Friday, June 18, through Thursday, June 24, in the parking lot of the Eastfield Mall at 1655 Boston Road, Springfield, where Dress for Success maintains a boutique. Be sure to tell your friends and mark your calendar.

Volunteers are needed on June 14-17 to set up, June 18-24 to staff the tent, and June 25 to break down the event. If you are interested, please contact dressforsuccessspringfield@gmail.com.

For more information about Dress for Success Western Mass., please contact Executive Director Margaret Tantillo at (413) 732-8179.