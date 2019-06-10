Dry rub chicken wings for the Hartford Rib Off

Guy Neumann, founder of the Hartford Rib Off, and Frank Balsalmo, owner of Hot Tied BBQ, got us ready for their annual charity barbecue competition with a batch of dry rub wings at the grill.
Dry Rub Chicken wings
1/4 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons + 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
2 tablespoons garlic powder
2 tablespoons salt
1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon ground cumin
2 teaspoons ground coriander
“As a reminder, The 10th Annual Hartford Rib Off is a 2- Day festival June 14-15 at Hartford’s Riverside Park to bring Barbecue enthusiasts and the community together for great BBQ and a Great Cause: 100% of Proceeds are donated to charity! This year’s charities include: The Hartford Rib Off Scholarship Foundation, Mayor Mikes Foundation for Kids, and MARC Community Resources. For more information and tickets, viewers can visit: www.HartfordRibOff.com.”