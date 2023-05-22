(MASS APPEAL) – Tomorrow, Tuesday, May 23rd is Dunkin Donuts’ official Iced Coffee Day! Each purchase of an iced coffee on that day will go to a very deserving organization. Here to share all the details is Peter Martins, a local Dunkin’ franchisee.

Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day

Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day is Tuesday, May 23. Dunkin’ will donate $1 to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation for every iced coffee purchased in Western Massachusetts on May 23rd.

100% of the funds raised on May 23d will stay right here in Western Massachusetts, to help bring joy to kids battling illness at Shriners Hospital for Children. Shriners has received over $250,000 from the Joy in Childhood Foundation since 2012.

Don’t forget, National Donut Day is right around the corner on June 2, guests receive a free donut with any drink purchase.

Sponsored by: Dunkin’ Donuts