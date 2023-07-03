(MASS APPEAL) – It is officially summer and Dunkin’ has already rolled out their summer menu. IMeghan Rothschild, President of Chikmedia, is here to fill us in on the latest and tastiest treats you can find at your local Dunkin’.

Salted Caramel Cold Brew sold out nationwide when it was introduced last year and for good reason! This perfect summer treat is topped with a salted caramel cold foam and finished with a burnt sugar topping.

The perfect partner to the Salted Caramel Cold Brew is the Caramel Chocoholic Donut. The chocolate glazed donut is back and crowned with caramel icing and chocolate curls.

Dunkin has introduced all-new Dunkin’ Wraps, the perfect go-to for life on the move — whether it’s a trip to the beach or breakfast before summer camp drop off.

The Chorizo & Egg Wrap – a tasty combination of scrambled eggs, chorizo, vegetables, black beans, and a mildly spiced cheese sauce.

The Chicken & Roasted Pepper Wrap – succulent chicken complemented by roasted peppers and cheese

Another great choice off Dunkin’s epic Iced lineup is the new Raspberry Watermelon Refresher. This drink is the perfect boost to a hot summer day!

Sponsored by: Dunkin’