(Mass Appeal) – Earlier this week Patrick went out to Yellow Stone House Farm in Westfield, which is one of our local CSA farms, to learn about farming. It was perfect timing as there was lots of activity leading up to their open house tomorrow, Saturday April 30th, from 10:00 to 4:00. We did four separate interviews covering the various aspects of CSA farming speaking with owners, Connie Adams and John Kelch, along with Colleen Powers-Andrews and Denise Orwat.