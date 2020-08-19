Earn transfer credits safely from home and save money at STCC

(Mass Appeal) – Many students are worried about returning to in-person classes this year. But you can study safely at home without falling behind in your studies by opting for virtual courses.

Springfield Technical Community College has invested heavily in creating dynamic online classes for the fall semester. Richard Greco is the Dean of Liberal and Professional Studies at STCC and he shares more. We also speak with Sara Maria, an incoming student at STCC.

For more information on Springfield Technical Community College, visit them online at www.stcc.edu.

STCC is the most affordable college in the Springfield area and is a smart choice anytime, but especially during COVID-19. If your four-year university is virtual for the fall semester, you can save a lot of money by taking those classes at STCC instead and then transferring the credits. Or, if you’re starting your college career, STCC has many transfer programs that allow students to seamlessly transfer to four-year institutions after obtaining their associate degree.

To see how transfer courses can work, visit Mass.edu/masstransfer/gened/coursesearch.asp

STCC offers 400 pathways for transferring to a four-year college or university. These strategies can offer students significant savings over their college career. College transfer representatives help ensure a smooth process. For more information, visit https://www.stcc.edu/resources/academic-support/transfer/

