Easter dining with The Log Cabin & Delaney House

(Mass Appeal) – The Log Cabin and Delaney House are offering you and your family a delicious dining experience this Easter!

Each venue is offering a unique experience for your party. You may choose to dine in-person at either location, or order Easter to Go from Delaney House.

Reservations for in-person dining can be made online, while to-go orders must be placed by 4pm on April 1st. Pickup for to-go orders will be Saturday, April 3rd & Sunday, April 4th at the Log Cabin.

The Log Cabin is located at 500 Easthampton Road in Holyoke. Delaney House is located at 3 Country Club Drive in Holyoke.

