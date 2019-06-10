Easthampton town fireworks will now be at Thunder in the Valley music festival

Mike Perrier and Shaggy Shagston previewed the annual Thunder in the Valley musical festival, which will now feature the Easthampton town fireworks.

NAME OF EVENT: Thunder in the Valley Festival and Childrens Miracle Ride

DATES & TIMES: June 22, 2019

Miracle Ride begins at 11am @ Harley Davidson of Southampton

Thunder in the Valley Festival gates open at 2pm

ADDRESS: 2 Ferry St

Easthampton, Ma. 01027

The Fireworks are returning to Easthampton after many years! Thanks to Thunder in the Valley, the Fireworks will now be held at the Millside Park but on a smaller scale. To guarantee entry to the event, tickets can be purchased in advance at www.thunderinthevalleyfestivalma.com. Millside Park has limited space and will be the prime viewing spot. However, the fireworks can be viewed from other locations, but the best place to see them is at Millside Park!

From Thunder in the Valley: “The Easthampton Fireworks have been added to the community event, The Thunder in the Valley festival which has been providing a well laid out music festival for all including Gourmet Food Trucks, National and Local Bands, Vendors , breweries and more for the past 4 years. All the money raised from this festivals ticket and gate sales go to the Childrens Miracle Network @ Baystate Childrens Hospital! 2019 will be no different, 5 great gourmet Food Trucks, 4 incredible bands, 2 local and 2 national, Outfall opens the fest at 2pm followed by CMA artist Nikki Briar @ 4pm. Local favorite Trailer Trash hits the stage at 6pm with Eric Grant & Sugah Rush bringing us to the Fireworks! The Beer Guy will be here with all kinds of beer for you to choose from, Great Vendors and the Marines will have an obstacle course bounce course for adults & children alike! Come early, Bring a fold-up chair or blanket and secure your spot in the field. We encourage people to buy tickets in advance and to make a plan to walk if possible to the park to alleviate traffic and parking congestion. We will be making arrangements for shuttles, but consider uber or Lyft.”