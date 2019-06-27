Easy cream biscuits for strawberry shortcake

These tasty biscuits come together in a snap and make for a delicious base for strawberry shortcake. Mary Reilly, Executive Chef at Westfield State University brings us the recipe.

Cream Biscuits

This recipe is taken from Marion Cunningham, the author of The Fannie Farmer Cookbook. It’s not a traditional, flaky Southern-style biscuit, but what it lacks in Southern charm it makes up for with ease and flavor!

2 cups all purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon sugar

1 to 1 1/2 cups heavy cream

Melted butter

Directions:

Heat the oven to 425°F. Combine the flour, salt, baking powder and sugar in a mixing bowl. Add the cream to the dry ingredients, stirring, until the dough holds together. You may not need all of the cream.

Knead gently on a lightly floured surface. Pat or roll it into a 1/2-inch thick slab. Cut with cookie cutters or a knife. Arrange the biscuits 2 inches apart on an ungreased baking sheet and brush the tops of the biscuits with melted butter. Bake for 12-15 minutes, until lightly browned.