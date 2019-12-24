Easy curried cashew recipe for last-minute holiday gift

Betty Rosbottom, cookbook author and chef, showed us how to make a last-minute holiday gift idea, curried cashews.
Ingredients:
6 tablespoons maple syrup
4 tablespoons canola oil
2 1/2 tablespoons curry powder
4 teaspoons light brown sugar
1 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 pound (3 1/4 cups) unroasted and unsalted cashews
1/4 cup currants
1 teaspoon sea salt such as fleur de sel
Directions:
- Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper cut to fit the pan.
- In a large skillet over medium heat, whisk together the maple syrup, canola oil, curry powder, brown sugar, ginger, cardamom, and kosher salt. Stir well to blend, about 1 minute. (The mixture will look like caramel sauce.) Then using a wooden spoon, add the cashews to the pan and stir until coated well. Remove from the heat and stir in the currants.
- Spread the nut mixture on the baking sheet in an even layer. Sprinkle with sea salt and roast for 5 minutes. Then stir the nuts with a metal spatula to coat them with any liquid on the bottom of the pan. Cook 5 minutes more, and stir again with a metal spatula, coating with any liquid in the pan. Cook 2 to 3 minutes more until nuts are golden brown. Remove and stir again. Cool to room temperature.
- Use your fingers to break up any cashews that are stuck together. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.