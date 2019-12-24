Easy curried cashew recipe for last-minute holiday gift

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Betty Rosbottom, cookbook author and chef, showed us how to make a last-minute holiday gift idea, curried cashews.

Ingredients:

6 tablespoons maple syrup
4 tablespoons canola oil
2 1/2 tablespoons curry powder
4 teaspoons light brown sugar
1 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 pound (3 1/4 cups) unroasted and unsalted cashews
1/4 cup currants
1 teaspoon sea salt such as fleur de sel

Directions:

  1. Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper cut to fit the pan.
  2. In a large skillet over medium heat, whisk together the maple syrup, canola oil, curry powder, brown sugar, ginger, cardamom, and kosher salt. Stir well to blend, about 1 minute. (The mixture will look like caramel sauce.) Then using a wooden spoon, add the cashews to the pan and stir until coated well. Remove from the heat and stir in the currants.
  3. Spread the nut mixture on the baking sheet in an even layer. Sprinkle with sea salt and roast for 5 minutes. Then stir the nuts with a metal spatula to coat them with any liquid on the bottom of the pan. Cook 5 minutes more, and stir again with a metal spatula, coating with any liquid in the pan. Cook 2 to 3 minutes more until nuts are golden brown. Remove and stir again. Cool to room temperature.
  4. Use your fingers to break up any cashews that are stuck together. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories