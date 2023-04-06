(Mass Appeal) – Lamb is a popular dish, especially on holidays. If you’re still debating what to make for the family this Easter, look no further. Danielle Formaro, author of “Add This to Your Plate: Mastering the Essentials in Cooking, Nutrition, and Fitness” shares her recipe for lamb pops.

Ingredients

8-9 lamb lollipops salt and pepper

6 tbsp. tomato paste

1 tsp. nutmeg

1⁄2 tsp. cinnamon

1⁄2 tsp. allspice

1⁄4 tsp. ground cloves

Directions

Pre-heat grill on medium-high or preheat oven to broil. Sprinkle each side of chops with salt and pepper. In a small bowl, combine tomato paste, nutmeg, cinnamon,

allspice, and cloves. Take about a 1⁄2 teaspoon of the tomato mixture and rub

on one side of the chop, flip over, and do the same on the

other side. Place on grill or in on a broiler pan in the oven on broil and

cook for about 4 1⁄2 minutes on each side. If broiling in the oven

place on top shelf, 6 inches from the top.

Yogurt Dipping Sauce

Ingredients

8 oz. plain Greek yogurt

1⁄2 cucumber (minced)

1⁄8 tsp. raw garlic (minced)

1 1⁄4 tsp. fresh mint (minced)