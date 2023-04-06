(Mass Appeal) – Lamb is a popular dish, especially on holidays. If you’re still debating what to make for the family this Easter, look no further. Danielle Formaro, author of “Add This to Your Plate: Mastering the Essentials in Cooking, Nutrition, and Fitness” shares her recipe for lamb pops.
Ingredients
8-9 lamb lollipops salt and pepper
6 tbsp. tomato paste
1 tsp. nutmeg
1⁄2 tsp. cinnamon
1⁄2 tsp. allspice
1⁄4 tsp. ground cloves
Directions
- Pre-heat grill on medium-high or preheat oven to broil.
- Sprinkle each side of chops with salt and pepper.
- In a small bowl, combine tomato paste, nutmeg, cinnamon,
allspice, and cloves.
- Take about a 1⁄2 teaspoon of the tomato mixture and rub
on one side of the chop, flip over, and do the same on the
other side.
- Place on grill or in on a broiler pan in the oven on broil and
cook for about 4 1⁄2 minutes on each side. If broiling in the oven
place on top shelf, 6 inches from the top.
Yogurt Dipping Sauce
Ingredients
8 oz. plain Greek yogurt
1⁄2 cucumber (minced)
1⁄8 tsp. raw garlic (minced)
1 1⁄4 tsp. fresh mint (minced)