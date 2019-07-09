Easy, no-bake raspberry icebox cake

Tinky Weisblat, the Diva of Deliciousness, taught us how to make an easy, no-bake icebox cake. Hey, that rhymed!

For more of Tinky’s recipes, you can head to TinkyCooks.com

Recipe Title: Raspberry Icebox Cake

Ingredients:

2 cups heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 to 3 tablespoons raspberry liqueur

1/2 pint raspberries (more if you like and can afford them)

1 9-ounce package round chocolate wafers

Directions: