Easy, no-bake raspberry icebox cake

Tinky Weisblat, the Diva of Deliciousness, taught us how to make an easy, no-bake icebox cake. Hey, that rhymed!
For more of Tinky’s recipes, you can head to TinkyCooks.com
Recipe Title: Raspberry Icebox Cake
Ingredients:
2 cups heavy cream
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 to 3 tablespoons raspberry liqueur
1/2 pint raspberries (more if you like and can afford them)
1 9-ounce package round chocolate wafers
Directions:
- In a mixing bowl use your balloon-whisk attachment to whip the cream until it is fairly stiff. Whip in the vanilla and the liqueur.
- Gently crush 2/3 of the raspberries, and fold them into half of the whipped cream. Save the remaining whipped cream.
- Spread about 1-1/2 tablespoons of the raspberry/cream mixture onto a wafer. Top it with another wafer. Stack the creamed wafers standing up until you have 7 or 8 wafers; then gently lay the stack on its side on a serving plate. Repeat, adding to the horizontal stack, until you have used up the remaining wafers.
- Cover the log of stacks with the remaining whipped cream. Refrigerate, gently covered, for at least 4 hours.
- Remove from the fridge just before serving and garnish the cake with the remaining berries. Slice diagonally so that black-and-white bars appear.